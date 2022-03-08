Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.19). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $15.04. 4,065,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,754. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

