Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $65.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $67.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $53.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $350.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.16 million to $351.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $453.42 million, with estimates ranging from $451.10 million to $455.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $66,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,379. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 123.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 384,974 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 376,539 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

