Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.82. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

