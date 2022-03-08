Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $1.66. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.78. 226,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,079. The company has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.34. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

