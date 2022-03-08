Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will post sales of $529.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.39 million and the highest is $537.60 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $475.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. 6,220,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 64.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,095,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

