Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of INMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 2,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,786. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in INmune Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

