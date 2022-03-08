Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $170,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

