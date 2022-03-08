Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

NYSE DIN traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.