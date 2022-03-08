Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

NYSE DIN traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.