Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.21). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 631,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 16.26. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.