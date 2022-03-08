Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $3.92 EPS

Brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.34 and the lowest is $3.47. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. Century Communities has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

