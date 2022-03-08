Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $8.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will post $8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.78. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $33.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.87 to $36.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $36.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.90 to $39.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,041. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $235.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

