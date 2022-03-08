Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $686.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $659.00 to $686.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $671.28.

AVGO stock opened at $570.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $595.05 and a 200 day moving average of $557.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

