Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $703.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $723.00 to $703.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $671.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $570.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $595.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.26. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

