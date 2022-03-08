Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Brighthouse Financial worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.