Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.20

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 1191566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

