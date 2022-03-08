Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.93 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.