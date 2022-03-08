Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Trevor Brown Acquires 100,000 Shares

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,723.27).
Shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock opened at GBX 12.05 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.95 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of £6.29 million and a PE ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.51.
Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
