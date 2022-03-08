Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

BAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Braskem stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,163. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

