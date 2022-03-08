Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BRAG opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, cut their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

