Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.90 and a beta of 1.38. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.50.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.