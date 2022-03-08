boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.20

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 1830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.