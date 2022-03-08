BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 54,278 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.