BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,431 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 71.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 263,207 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,002 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

