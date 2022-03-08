BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 208,997 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 139,187 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 479,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 432,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

ATI stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

