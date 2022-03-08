BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 10,179 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $162.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.72. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

