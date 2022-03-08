BMO Capital Markets Increases Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $100.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of SQM opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $79.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 100,655 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

