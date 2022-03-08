bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

