Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 11.7% Higher

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.82. 166,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,936,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

