Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Shares of BLDE opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $181,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $25,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.