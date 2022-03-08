Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE BSL opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 127,290 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,735 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

