Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE BSL opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $17.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
