BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Gap Down to $16.89

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.41. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 990 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

