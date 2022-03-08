BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Gap Down to $16.89

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.41. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 990 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)
–
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.