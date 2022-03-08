Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$3.15 and a one year high of C$5.65. The firm has a market cap of C$259.06 million and a P/E ratio of 35.84.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

