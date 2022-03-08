BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

