BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,811 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87.

