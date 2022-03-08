BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.