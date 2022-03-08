BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

