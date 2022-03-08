Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.8 days.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

BIRDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

