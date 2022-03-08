Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.09. 34,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.94 and a 200 day moving average of $257.80. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.36 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

