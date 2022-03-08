BGSF (BGSF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BGSF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

