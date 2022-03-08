Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBY. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.93.

NYSE BBY opened at $104.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

