Berry Data Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $655,818.86 and approximately $53,640.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.64 or 0.06568634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,244.56 or 0.99861226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046899 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

