Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 249.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POLY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.62) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,195 ($15.66).

LON POLY traded down GBX 29.55 ($0.39) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 143 ($1.87). 17,979,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,161. The company has a market capitalization of £677.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,036.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,255.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

