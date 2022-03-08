Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

