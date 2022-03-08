Belden Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Belden has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.