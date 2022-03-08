Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 188,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,083,464 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.71.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

