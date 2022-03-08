Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 124,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,107. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

