Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,279. The company has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.52 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

