Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $299.51 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

