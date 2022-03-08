Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,376 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,674. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31.

