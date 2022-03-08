Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) PT Lowered to $4.75 at DA Davidson

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $6.25 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Beachbody from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut Beachbody from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Beachbody from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 6.45.

BODY opened at 1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.02 and a 200-day moving average of 3.89. Beachbody has a 52 week low of 1.51 and a 52 week high of 13.50.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

